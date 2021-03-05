Zacks: Analysts Expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.81 Million

Brokerages forecast that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will announce $101.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.10 million and the highest is $102.52 million. Exponent posted sales of $99.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $408.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $405.08 million to $411.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $443.37 million, with estimates ranging from $437.54 million to $449.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $691,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,340.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $981,990 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 818.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Exponent stock opened at $92.98 on Friday. Exponent has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.67%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

