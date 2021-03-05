Zacks: Analysts Expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Post $1.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%.

GSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 524.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.04.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.