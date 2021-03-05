Zacks: Analysts Expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.54 Billion

Brokerages expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to post $13.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.85 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $12.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $54.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.12 billion to $55.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $57.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.77 billion to $58.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $176.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $181.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $652,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,728 shares of company stock worth $18,128,467 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $2,691,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,149,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,460,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 478.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.