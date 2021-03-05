Zacks: Analysts Expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $442.80 Million

Analysts predict that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will report sales of $442.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $436.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $451.90 million. HEICO reported sales of $468.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HEI shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HEICO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.18.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $36,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,452.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 262.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in HEICO during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HEI opened at $123.00 on Friday. HEICO has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $141.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

