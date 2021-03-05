Zacks: Analysts Expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to post sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.46 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $10.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.01 billion to $11.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

HRL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

Shares of HRL opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $52.97.

In other Hormel Foods news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

