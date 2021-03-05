Zacks: Analysts Expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Brokerages expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to announce sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $7.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $8.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUN opened at $26.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. Huntsman has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $29.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

