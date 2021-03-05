Zacks: Analysts Expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to post $24.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.13 million and the lowest is $21.30 million. ION Geophysical reported sales of $56.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year sales of $114.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.50 million to $127.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $160.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ION Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 343.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 163,133 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 55,536 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IO opened at $2.63 on Friday. ION Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 4.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

