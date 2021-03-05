Zacks: Analysts Expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to report $62.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.00 million and the lowest is $62.90 million. Kornit Digital reported sales of $26.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year sales of $276.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.00 million to $278.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $342.95 million, with estimates ranging from $338.00 million to $347.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 64.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $950,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 3,572.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at $229,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $98.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.57 and its 200-day moving average is $80.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -618.19 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

