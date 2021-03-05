Zacks: Analysts Expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.20 Million

Analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will post sales of $117.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.00 million and the lowest is $115.40 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $104.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $476.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $445.30 million to $498.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $507.62 million, with estimates ranging from $453.48 million to $556.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,656,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 381,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 43,914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 46,613 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.68 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

