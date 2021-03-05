Zacks: Analysts Expect PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.79 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) will report $4.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.50 billion and the lowest is $3.77 billion. PBF Energy posted sales of $5.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full year sales of $19.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $26.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $27.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PBF Energy.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%.

PBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on PBF Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 181.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 59,793 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 16.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 66,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 7.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 78,794 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBF opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.95.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PBF Energy (PBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.