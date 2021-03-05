Zacks: Analysts Expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $511.64 Million

Equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will post sales of $511.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $519.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $497.45 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $451.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SFIX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lowered Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.48.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.63 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $2,792,781.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $2,975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,412.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 248,879 shares of company stock worth $17,641,630. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,672,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,160,000 after purchasing an additional 211,902 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,211,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,030,000 after buying an additional 215,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,537,000 after buying an additional 417,689 shares during the period. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,563,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,107,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,493,000 after buying an additional 300,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

