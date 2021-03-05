Zacks: Analysts Expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Talos Energy reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 120.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Talos Energy.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TALO traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $13.50. 1,473,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,694. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -79.41 and a beta of 3.15.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talos Energy (TALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.