Zacks: Analysts Expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.80 Million

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2021


Equities research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will announce $118.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.50 million. The Lovesac reported sales of $92.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full year sales of $309.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.07 million to $311.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $383.47 million, with estimates ranging from $375.90 million to $394.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on LOVE. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $167,166.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 5,200 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $235,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,174,197 shares of company stock valued at $54,716,821. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in The Lovesac by 2,742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 1.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 668,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Lovesac by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $790.24 million, a PE ratio of -414.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.20. The Lovesac has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

