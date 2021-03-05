Zacks: Analysts Expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $739.47 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will report sales of $739.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $721.70 million and the highest is $771.50 million. TopBuild reported sales of $653.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in TopBuild by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,998,000 after purchasing an additional 545,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,665,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,477,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in TopBuild by 382.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,934,000 after purchasing an additional 240,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

BLD opened at $188.81 on Friday. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $224.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.68 and its 200-day moving average is $180.87.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

