Zacks: Analysts Expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will announce ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.07) and the highest is ($0.70). Tsakos Energy Navigation reported earnings per share of $1.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($0.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:TNP traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.22. 87,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,561. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $173.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,103,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 65,303 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 43,326 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

