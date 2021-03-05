Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to Post $1.86 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85. Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

Shares of ARE stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $158.35. 1,315,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,179. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $179.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,473,000 after purchasing an additional 869,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $2,077,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,138,000 after purchasing an additional 400,135 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,195,000 after purchasing an additional 46,949 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

