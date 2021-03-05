Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to Post $2.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.58. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings per share of $2.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $8.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.81 to $10.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share.

ABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.

NYSE ABC traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $104.83. 1,132,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,639. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $112.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

