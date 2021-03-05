Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will report sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.07 billion. Aramark reported sales of $3.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $12.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $13.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.80 billion to $16.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Aramark by 2.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARMK stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.88. Aramark has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.