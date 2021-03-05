Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to report sales of $23.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.80 million and the highest is $23.97 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $28.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year sales of $103.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.20 million to $104.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $133.81 million, with estimates ranging from $131.43 million to $136.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of ASPN opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $587.07 million, a P/E ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,343 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

