Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.56 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will post $24.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.00 million and the highest is $28.33 million. Eventbrite posted sales of $49.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $200.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.08 million to $229.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $301.83 million, with estimates ranging from $286.70 million to $312.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 3.12. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 255.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 16.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

