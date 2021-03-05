Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.22 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will post $454.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $434.46 million to $463.63 million. Farfetch posted sales of $331.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Farfetch from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $56.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 336,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,435,000 after purchasing an additional 781,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

