Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Fennec Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FENC traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 147,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,244. The company has a market capitalization of $190.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $10.67.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.