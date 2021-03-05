Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. GasLog Partners posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLOP opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 2.20%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

