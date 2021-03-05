Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.19. Gladstone Investment reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GAIN shares. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 29,967 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 462,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 25,030 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $12.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $400.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

