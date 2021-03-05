Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.32). GlycoMimetics reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32).

Several research firms have weighed in on GLYC. Zacks Investment Research cut GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the third quarter worth $190,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 368.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 62.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 165,161 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 113,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $142.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.46.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

