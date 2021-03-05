Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.27. Golar LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Golar LNG Partners.

Get Golar LNG Partners alerts:

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.48 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.04%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.55 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Golar LNG Partners stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $247.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. Golar LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMLP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 221,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG Partners (GMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.