Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.70 Million

Brokerages predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will announce sales of $60.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.80 million to $61.60 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $45.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year sales of $240.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.20 million to $250.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $223.55 million, with estimates ranging from $202.20 million to $244.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $69.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HONE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $12.78 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $745.61 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

