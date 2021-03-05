Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.60 Million

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will report $123.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.50 million and the highest is $142.90 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $127.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $578.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $487.00 million to $678.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $780.26 million, with estimates ranging from $692.80 million to $845.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.82.

PLNT stock opened at $80.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,150.59, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.45.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total transaction of $3,239,851.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.