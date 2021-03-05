Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to announce sales of $44.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.30 million. Six Flags Entertainment reported sales of $102.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $903.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $815.62 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $48.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

