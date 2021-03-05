Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to Post $3.37 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will announce earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.76 and the lowest is $3.05. The Travelers Companies reported earnings per share of $2.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full year earnings of $11.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $13.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $14.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.44.

The Travelers Companies stock traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.28. 59,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,935. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares in the company, valued at $15,825,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

