Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.44 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will post $65.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.22 million to $65.67 million. Univest Financial reported sales of $60.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year sales of $251.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250.50 million to $253.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $259.49 million, with estimates ranging from $253.29 million to $265.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

UVSP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $26.55 on Friday. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.39 million, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Beebe purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $66,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $172,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Beebe purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.78 per share, with a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,010 shares of company stock valued at $177,018. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,381,000 after purchasing an additional 117,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 25.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Univest Financial in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

