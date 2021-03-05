Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will post $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.11 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $4.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upgraded Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WELL opened at $69.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $78.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.