Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will post $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.11 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $4.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Welltower.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of WELL opened at $69.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $78.82.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Story: Relative Strength Index
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.