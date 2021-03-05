Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.67. Western Digital reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $10.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,540,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,461,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,972,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Western Digital by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Western Digital by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,367 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDC traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,187,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351,964. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

