Zacks: Brokerages Expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.42 Million

Equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will announce sales of $68.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.50 million. AngioDynamics posted sales of $69.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year sales of $283.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $283.17 million to $283.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $293.40 million, with estimates ranging from $292.40 million to $294.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other AngioDynamics news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $120,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $857,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,823,000 after buying an additional 22,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 188,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

