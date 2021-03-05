Zacks: Brokerages Expect Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

NYSE:BSMX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.68. 332,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 568,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

