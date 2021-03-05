Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.66. Cedar Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDR. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday.

CDR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,669. Cedar Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $206.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $610,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 59.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 929,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 345,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 337,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 134,361 shares during the last quarter.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

