Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will report earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.65. Diamondback Energy reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year earnings of $5.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $7.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $8.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FANG. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $7,295,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 125,777 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.27. 6,458,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $88.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

