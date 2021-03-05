Zacks: Brokerages Expect GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.32. GasLog reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%.

GLOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.80 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Clarkson Capital cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GasLog by 2,417.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in GasLog in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in GasLog in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in GasLog by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GLOG opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.34. GasLog has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

