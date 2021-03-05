Zacks: Brokerages Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to Announce $1.89 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $9.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

ITW stock traded up $6.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.01. The company had a trading volume of 864,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,973. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.49 and a 200-day moving average of $201.97. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $224.69. The stock has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

