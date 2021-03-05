Zacks: Brokerages Expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $205.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to announce $205.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $205.13 million. MaxLinear reported sales of $62.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 230.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $811.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $837.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $860.07 million, with estimates ranging from $839.29 million to $882.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

NYSE:MXL opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $44.05.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Curtis Ling sold 14,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $546,952.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 979,704 shares in the company, valued at $36,013,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $135,610.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,817 shares of company stock worth $4,563,755 over the last three months. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,698,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,580,000 after buying an additional 251,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,575,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,852,000 after purchasing an additional 117,059 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,543,000 after purchasing an additional 432,794 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 31.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,095,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 264,501 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

