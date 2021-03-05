Zacks: Brokerages Expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Post Earnings of $3.68 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will post earnings of $3.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.90 and the lowest is $3.40. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings of $2.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $13.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.81 to $14.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.49 to $16.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $297.59. 49,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,611. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $302.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Article: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parker-Hannifin (PH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.