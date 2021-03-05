Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Post $1.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to announce $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $2.48. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $10.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $12.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.33.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $950,769. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after purchasing an additional 138,139 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,344 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $158.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 155.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $160.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

