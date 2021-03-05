Zacks: Brokerages Expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.62). PlayAGS also posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PlayAGS by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PlayAGS by 38.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in PlayAGS by 3,714.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PlayAGS by 133.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AGS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 454,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,067. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $280.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 3.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.83.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

