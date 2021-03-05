Zacks: Brokerages Expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $763.61 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will post sales of $763.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $772.50 million and the lowest is $752.40 million. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $730.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.41 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 157,912 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,279,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 63.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 97,820 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

