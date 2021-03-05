Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.28. Rockwell Automation reported earnings of $2.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $8.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays cut Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

ROK traded up $6.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.04. 19,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,337. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $268.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total value of $33,240.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,707.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,455 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,012. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

