Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.44 Million

Brokerages forecast that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will announce $161.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.10 million and the highest is $173.30 million. Shake Shack posted sales of $143.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year sales of $735.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $673.40 million to $771.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $940.28 million, with estimates ranging from $883.57 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.32.

SHAK opened at $109.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -163.24, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.51.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $903,563.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $16,151,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,931,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 430,965 shares of company stock worth $46,949,916. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at $1,197,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 12.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 36.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 13.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.