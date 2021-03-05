Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to Post $1.99 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will report earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.11. Stryker posted earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.92 to $11.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

NYSE:SYK traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.86. 82,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,567. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.64 and its 200-day moving average is $225.08. Stryker has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $250.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,697 shares of company stock worth $3,497,707. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in Stryker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 15,444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,698,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

