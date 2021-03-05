Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $626.03 Million

Brokerages predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will report sales of $626.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $579.10 million to $760.00 million. Tetra Tech reported sales of $584.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on TTEK. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

Shares of TTEK opened at $125.38 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $144.69. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

In other news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,722 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $373,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $5,803,821 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 79.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,627,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

