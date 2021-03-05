Zacks: Brokerages Expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.39 Million

Analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will report $108.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.50 million and the lowest is $108.27 million. Upwork reported sales of $83.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $465.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $465.14 million to $465.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $584.54 million, with estimates ranging from $573.77 million to $595.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. Upwork has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.32 and a beta of 2.15.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $1,178,057.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,929.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,048 shares of company stock worth $1,403,286. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

