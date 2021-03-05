Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 381.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 77.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 33,546 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Zai Lab by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,455,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 258,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $133.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $193.54.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

